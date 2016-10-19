Azariya trial development: Court rejects request for plea

The court has rejected a request for negotiations that might lead to a plea deal on the soldier's behalf

The court rejected a request for a plea today in the trial for Elor Azariya, the soldier on trial for shooting a wounded terrorist in Hevron, according the Maariv.

Attorney Eyal Flizak claimed he was given special permission by the Azariya family to engage in negotiations with the military prosecutor in order to facilitate a plea agreement on Azariya's behalf.

Azariya’s lawyers were not involved in these negotiations but did not object to them.

Charlie Azariya, the solder's father, is recovering from the stroke he had two months ago. Last month he begged the court to release his son for the holidays.

“For five months I’ve been fighting with the media, with the judicial system, it’s a massive amount of pressure,” he said in an interview with Arutz 2. “I am fighting for my life, on a daily basis.”

Charlie demanded the court appoint an investigative committee to examine the way his son’s case has been handled. “You don’t need to be a detective to see that they are trying to contrive the prosecution against my son. I understand the law, I know what witnesses are. When I see the injustice that is happening in this courthouse …It makes my head spin.”