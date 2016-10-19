29% of former Gush Katif residents live in semi-permanent homes

11 years later, study find that 30% still define themselves as residents of Gush Katif

A study conducted by the Rafi Smith Research Center found that 29% of the more than 8000 Israelis expelled from Gush Katif still live in semi-permanent residences and 14% are unemployed (not a low percentage considering the unemployment rate in Israel is 4.8%).

The Study found that 50% believe they will return to their homes someday and that only 18% are not satisfied with their current home.

According to the study, 30% still define themselves as residents of Gush Katif and only 66% say they have managed to return to their regular course of life.

Two thirds answered that they were helped by individuals in their local communities after the so-called "Disengagement from Gaza" but only one quarter consider themselves a part of their current communities.

When asked why they miss Gush Katif, 45% responded that they miss the community and the people, 34% said they miss the scenery and the weather and only 4% said they don't miss anything at all.