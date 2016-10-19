Yisrael Katz: I won't use Shabbat for political gain

4000 Likud members gather for a ceremonial meal at the Sukkah of Transportation Minister Katz this evening to show their support for him.

In his statement, Katz addressed the recent period of turmoil he has endured and said, "in political life there are tests and you, my group of loyalists, stood by me at those moments. I will never forget your loyalty."

"I won't discuss the issues of the past few weeks," he said, "but I will say that I will never use a Jewish holiday or any Jewish ritual for political purposes, even if others do. I will always choose the well being of the state and its citizens above anything else."

The minster came under fire last month when Prime Minister Netanyahu said he would fire him after Katz planned to allow work on the Israel Railways during Shabbat in order not to cause traffic delays during work days, resulting in a coalition crisis with the haredi parties. Netanyahu ordered the cancellation of all the infrastructure work that had been scheduled to take place that Shabbat and the work, except for life threatening procedures, was finished during weekdays..