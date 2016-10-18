US flag with anti-Semitic writing left outside shul

A US flag with an anti-Semitic message was left outside a Synagogue in Tampa, Florida.

A desecrated US flag with anti-Semitic messages was left outside a Florida synagogue, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The flag was was found on the ground outside Congregation Schaarai Zedek in Tampa Saturday afternoon.

According to Rabbi Richard Birnholz, a message blaming Jews for media bias and an open border immigration policy was written on the flag.

"I'm just as disgusted that somebody would desecrate an American flag in the process of sending such a message. Clearly, whoever wrote it is frustrated." Rabii Birnholz said.

In addition to being an anti-Semitic incident, writing on a US flag is considered a form of desecrating the flag.