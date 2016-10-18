Sukkah saves lives

in two separate incidents, two children fell from windows in their houses and were saved by sukkahs that belonged to their neighbors

In the centrally located city of Elad, in two separate incidents, two children fell from windows in their houses and were saved by the sukkahs that their neighbors had built in the apartment below.

The first incident occurred on Sunday afternoon. United Hatzalah EMTs and Paramedics responded to a three-year-old who fell out of his family's first story window. The child landed on the sukkah of the neighbors below who live in the basement. The child's fall was stopped by the roof (sechach - branches and matting) of the sukkah.

The second incident occurred on Tuesday morning just after 11:30 am. A one-year and nine-month-old infant fell out of the window in his family's second-story apartment, and also landed on the roof of the sukkah below. The infant was slowed by the roof before finally landing on a padded couch that had been set up inside the sukkah.

United Hatzalah Paramedic,Sivan Mashiach, who treated both children said, "Thankfully both children survived the incidents and sustained only minor wounds. Had their falls not been slowed by the roofs of the sukkahs, their situations would have been much worse. We would like to remind all parents to pay close attention to the safety of your children when at home, as the majority of accidents that occur in or around the house."