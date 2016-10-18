Leftist activists protest outside JNF

Residents of the Bedouin village of Al Araqib joined Jewish leftist activists for a protest they called, "Global Sukkot Against Demolition" in front of the JNF office in Jerusalem on Sunday.

The group claims that the Negev village of Al Araqib was demolished for the 104th time this past week and leftist groups including the Center for Jewish Nonviolence, members of All That's Left: Anti-Occupation Collective , and Haquel protested outside JNF Headquarters to "demand the JNF stop its forestation projects on village lands."

In a statement released by the leftist group All That's Left, the group urged individuals to put pressure on the JNF and stated that, "During this harvest holiday, called Sukkot, that commemorates the exodus from Egypt and a time when Jewish people lived in makeshift homes, participants will come together to affirm the right of all Palestinians to live in dignity with full access to housing, infrastructure, and education."