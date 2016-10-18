Bob Dylan won't pick up the phone

The Nobel Committee is having some trouble getting in touch with Bob Dylan to notify him of his prize.

Five days after the Nobel Committee announced that renowned Jewish rock-musician Bob Dylan had won the prize for Literature, it still is not succeeding in getting a hold of Dylan to notify him directly.

According to Nobel regulations, prize recipients receive a call shortly before the official announcement. In rare cases, the recipient receives the call shortly after the official announcement, but in Dylan’s case, a successful personal notification is still pending, as Dylan doesn’t answer the calls.

The Committee officially announced yesterday that its representatives had tried every possible means of getting in contact with Dylan to notify him that he had won and to get his reaction, but to no avail. The Committee secretary, Sara Danius, said that messages were sent to sources close to Dylan but, aside from their polite responses, the Committee has not gotten a reply from Dylan himself.

“Right now we are doing nothing. I have called and sent emails to his closest collaborator and received very friendly replies. For now, that is certainly enough,” she told Swedish state radio yesterday.

It will be noted that Bob Dylan has not disappeared, but, rather, has been participating in recent days in the “Desert Trip” festival in California; apparently the Nobel Prize concerns Dylan less than the music he is making there.