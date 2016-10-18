Secular father kidnaps baby minutes before circumcision

Formerly religious father runs off with newborn son moments before circumcision where Rabbi Kanievsky was set to serve as 'sandak'.

A planned circumcision in the city of Bnei Brak descended into chaos on Tuesday when the father of the newborn boy snatched the baby up and bolted in an attempt to thwart his son from undergoing the traditional Jewish operation.

The father, a formerly religious man, is adamantly opposed to his son taking part in the Jewish rite of passage traditionally performed on the eighth day after birth.

The event included one of the haredi world’s leading rabbinic figures, Rabbi Haim Kanievsky, who was set to serve as “sandak” – the person who assists in the circumcision, considered a position of honor.

A number of families were participating in the joint event, and when the turn of the child in question came, his father suddenly appeared, grabbed him up, and fled.

While others present at the synagogue where the circumcisions were taking place attempted to convince him to recant on his opposition, the father remained adamant, and left with his son.

“This was really shocking,” said one of the witnesses. “The mother made the effort to invite Rabbi Kanievsky to be the boy’s sandak – now she’s left weeping bitterly.”