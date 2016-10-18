Youtube puts pro-Israel videos on 'restricted mode'

Youtube classified pro-Israel videos in same category as videos with objectionable content.

Youtube, owned by Google, has placed 21 videos of non-profit educational organization “Prager University,” run by conservative talk-show host Dennis Prager, on “restricted mode.” Among these are three pro-Israel videos relating to the founding of Israel, the IDF, and Palestinian refugees.

Restricted mode allows guardians to protect children from objectionable content by filtering out “restricted” videos in Youtube searches. “PragerU” videos are designed to be viewed by all ages.

One of the restricted PragerU Israel-related videos, entitled “Why are There Still Palestinian Refugees?”, explains that while Jewish refugees from Arab countries were quickly absorbed into Israel, Arab countries have intentionally refrained from absorbing Palestinian refugees so as to continue to use the Palestinians as a political tool.

The second video, entitled “The World’s Most Moral Army,” features retired British general Richard Kemp explaining the uniqueness of the Israeli army in its intense care not to injure innocent civilians on the battlefield.

The third video, entitled “Israel’s Legal Founding,” features world-renowned attorney Alan Dershowitz relating how Israel was was founded “step by legal step.”