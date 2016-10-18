'I didn't expect the media would be so dishonest'

The wife of Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump, Melania, spoke with CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” on Monday, responding to the media onslaught against her husband for alleged lewd comments he made in private in 2005 and allegations that he had “groped” several women.

Melania noted the informal nature of the 2005 comments, dismissing the comments as “boys’ talk.”

“As you can see from the tape, the cameras were not on, it was only a mic. And I wonder if they even knew that the mic was on. Because [it] was kind of ‘boys’ talk.’”

Melania placed much of the blame for those comments on host Billy Bush, who she said had “egged on” Trump “to say dirty and bad [things].”

She also questioned the credibility of the People journalist who published allegations of sexual impropriety against Trump, and said that the media was waging a dishonest campaign against her and her husband.

"I didn't expect media would be so dishonest and so mean," she said.

Following the release of the 2005 tape, over 160 leaders of Trump’s own Republican party withdrew their support for him. Trump, however, remained unfazed.

"It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to," Trump said.