Two-year-old in critical condition after drowning

A two-year-old drowned in a private pool in the Modi'in region. He was pulled out of the water and is currently in critical condition.

Medics and paramedics from MDA treated the toddler immediately and revived him. Once his pulse had returned, he was taken immediately to Asaf Harofeh Hospital.

The Paramedic who treated him, Achav Askolna, said, “once we arrived on the scene, there was a commotion and we saw an unconscious toddler who wasn't breathing and had no pulse. They told us that he had drowned and had been dragged out of the water. We treated him and revived him, including providing medication. Once his pulse returned we rushed him to hospital.”

Another incident occurred in the Negev when a 3 year-old, who was apparently left in a sealed car, was rushed to hospital by MDA paramedics at Naot Haviv Junction. the toddler was taken to Soroka hospital in stable condition and was semi-conscious.