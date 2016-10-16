Police arrest coach whose team honored Jerusalem terrorist

Israel Police arrest the coach of eastern Jerusalem soccer team which held a moment of silence for Ammunition Hill terrorist.

Israel Police on Sunday arrested the coach of the eastern Jerusalem-based Hilal Al-Quds soccer team, which last week honored terrorist Mesbah Abu Sabih, who murdered two Israelis in a terrorist attack at the Ammunition Hill light rail station in Jerusalem.

The coach and the players photographed themselves with a picture of Abu Sabih and also held a moment of silence in his honor before the game.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the coach, Maher Abu Sneineh, a 55-year-old resident of the Old City of Jerusalem, is suspected of inciting attacks against Jews.

The Jerusalem Magistrates Court extended his remand until Wednesday.

Hilal Al-Quds' leaders and fans proudly posted the picture with the terrorist on the team's Facebook page.

Team spokesperson Teama Obyadath later apologized for publicizing the picture on Facebook, but not for the actual act of taking it or for holding the moment of silence.

Obyadath explained his apology by saying that uploading the picture was against FIFA's rules.

The picture has since been taken down, but not before FIFA noticed it. The offending team will likely be punished by the world soccer body for publicly supporting a terrorist and terror attacks.

The two Israelis murdered in the Jerusalem attack were Levana Malichi and Yosef Kirma. Malichi had worked for many years in the Knesset and Kirma was an officer in the Yassam Special Patrol Unit of the Israeli Police.

