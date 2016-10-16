Israeli killed in accident in South Africa

22-year-old Israeli killed, three others injured, in accident in Johannesburg.

Oshri Malasa, a 22-year-old Israeli hiker from Ashdod, was on Sunday killed in a collision between two cars in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Three other Israelis were injured in the accident.

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem said efforts are being made to help transfer Malasa’s body to Israel. It appears the cause of the accident was faulty traffic lights.

The Foreign Ministry said that Malasa died after five hours in which doctors tried to keep him alive.

One Israeli suffered light injuries in the accident and was treated at a local hospital. The two other Israelis were released with only minor injuries.

Just last week, two Israeli children, Achinoam and Nevo Greenfeld from the Binyamin region, were killed in a car accident during a family trip to Georgia.

Their mother, Noa Greenfeld, was seriously injured in the accident, and brother Yiftach is suffering moderate injuries.

The surviving family members were airlifted to Israel for treatment at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

