Police outraged at release of terrorist's daughter

Court decides to release the daughter of terrorist who murdered two in shooting last week in Jerusalem

Officials in the Israel Police are expressing criticism and outrage at the decision by the court to release the daughter of Misabah Abu Sbeih, the terrorist who killed two in the shooting in Jerusalem last week.

Abu Sbeih’s daughter posted calls for support for her father on social media and called for others to act like her father.

The 17 year-old was arrested after the attack after allegations that she incited violence. She has been under investigation these past few days and the Jerusalem police asked that she be tried but the court decided to release her.

Sources in the police say the decision to release her, even with limited conditions, was entirely against their stance on the issue. Sources say she is still dangerous because she incited the violence and unrest that ensued in Jerusalem during Yom Kippur.

The prosecution stated that she no longer serves as a threat and should be released.

The court has released the teen with limited conditions. She is forbidden to enter Eastern Jerusalem within the next six days and she isn’t allowed to be interviewed by the press or use social media. She also must pay a fine of 2,500 shekels.

Her father, Arab terrorist Misabah Abu Sbeih, 39, murdered Levana Malichi, 60, and Yosef Kirma, a 29-year old police officer, near an Ammunition Hill light rail station in northern Jerusalem, and then continued his shooting spree as police pursued him last Sunday morning. Officers ultimately shot and killed the terrorist.

Abu Sbeih had been expected to report to an Israeli prison Sunday at the time of the shooting attack to serve a four-month sentence for assaulting a police officer in 2013.

He reportedly had been known to Israel Police as a suspected terrorist and member of Hamas for several years. He previously spent a year in jail for incitement in Facebook posts.