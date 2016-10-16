Senior Clinton aid may have cut a deal with FBI agents

Summaries from the FBI investigation into Clinton’s email server indicate that she may have asked FBI agents to reclassify emails.

FBI interview summaries and notes, provided on Friday to the House Government Oversight and Intelligence Committees, indicate that Senior Clinton aid Patrick Kennedy tried to make a deal with FBI agents to reclassify emails that were marked as “classified,” two congressional sources told Fox News.

“In return for altering the classification, the possibility of additional slots for the FBI at missions overseas was discussed,” Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz who was briefed on the FBI interviews told Fox News.

Previously this month, Fox News reported that Kennedy pressured his subordinates to change classified email codes in order to hide them from congress. In December, Kennedy rejected allegations that he had tampered with email codes.

"Left to their own devices, the FBI would never have provided these [records] to Congress and waited until the last minute. This is the third batch because [the FBI] didn’t think they were relevant," Chaffetz told Fox News.

A spokesperson from the FBI released a statement saying, “Prior to the initiation of the FBI’s investigation of former Secretary Clinton’s personal email server, the FBI was asked to review and make classification determinations on FBI emails and information which were being produced by the State Department pursuant to FOIA [the Freedom of Information Act]. The FBI determined that one such email was classified at the Secret level."

"A senior State Department official requested the FBI re-review that email to determine whether it was in fact classified or whether it might be protected from release under a different FOIA exemption. A now-retired FBI official, who was not part of the subsequent Clinton investigation, told the State Department official that they would look into the matter. Having been previously unsuccessful in attempts to speak with the senior State official, during the same conversation, the FBI official asked the State Department official if they would address a pending, unaddressed FBI request for space for additional FBI employees assigned abroad.

"Following the call, the FBI official consulted with a senior FBI executive responsible for determining the classification of the material and determined the email was in fact appropriately classified at the Secret level. The FBI official subsequently told the senior State official that the email was appropriately classified at the Secret level and that the FBI would not change the classification of the email. The classification of the email was not changed, and it remains classified today.

"Although there was never a quid pro quo, these allegations were nonetheless referred to the appropriate officials for review."