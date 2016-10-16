IDF confiscates thousands of shekels used for terror

The Major General of Central Command issued an order to close a residence that was used to store weapons for terror activity in Shechem.

Last night, the IDF arrested 12 Arabs in raids in Judea and Samaria. Five of the arrested are suspected of involvement in terror activity and disturbing the peace.

During the IDF raid in Kfar Sair, which is in the Ezion territorial brigade, the IDF located and confiscated thousands of shekels that were being used to fund terror activities.

Additionally, according to an order issued by the major-general of central command, IDF forces and border police, in cooperation with the Shin Bet, closed an apartment and storage locker in Shechem that were being used for weapons preparation and storage.