Swastika graffiti at University of Toronto

Several swastikas found painted in several locations at the University of Toronto. Local Jewish groups condemn.

Several swastikas were found painted in several locations in the downtown campus of the University of Toronto this week, including the Medical Sciences building, the Department of Sociology and a bus station.

The graffiti was reported to the Toronto police which launched an investigation in an attempt to locate the perpetrators.

Both the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) and Hillel Ontario condemned the incidents.

“We are deeply alarmed to hear of these disturbing incidents which appear to be deliberate acts of hate rather than matters of casual or thoughtless graffiti. The swastika is a symbol of violence against Jews and hostility toward Canada’s democratic values. No student, Jewish or otherwise, should be forced to see their campus desecrated this way,” said Berl Nadler, co-chair of the CIJA Toronto Council.

“Jewish students at the University of Toronto have a right to feel safe on campus. This cowardly attempt at intimidation will not go unchallenged,” said Marc Newburgh, CEO of Hillel Ontario.

“We expect that the University of Toronto administration will do everything in its power to ensure that campus remains a safe space for all Jewish students,” he added.