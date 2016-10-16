Watch: No teleprompter? No problem

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump discovered his teleprompters weren't working - but wasn't bothered by that at all.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Friday night discovered during a campaign rally that his teleprompter wasn't working – but that didn't bother him at all.

Trump knocked one of the teleprompters over and then dismantled the other during the rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"By the way, these teleprompters haven’t been working for the last 20 minutes and I actually like my speech better without teleprompters," he told the crowd, before proceeding to knock down the first teleprompter.

"You know what, I like it better without the teleprompters. And I notice every time I look up, they're trying, it's trying, it's straining, it's straining,” he continued, before approaching the second teleprompter and taking it apart.