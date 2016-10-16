Hurricane Matthew causes flooding, devastation in Carolinas

A week after the hurricane, death tolls are still climbing and floodwaters have not yet receded.

A week after Hurricane Matthew hit the Caribbeans and the southeastern US, its waters are still causing severe damage.

US death tolls continue to climb as more bodies are found, some trapped in vehicles found under water.

Currently, 26 people in North Carolina have died as a result of Hurricane Matthew, but the numbers are expected to rise as floodwaters recede. All of these deaths have been vehicle related, or a result of people caught outside while walking.

Matthew's torrential rains brought flooding to both North and South Carolina, and riverside communities have been evacuated, while floodwaters continue to rise.

Though most counties have their electricity back, many are still in shelters and several counties have been ordered to boil their drinking water.

In Haiti, the hurricane destroyed most of farmers' crops. Haiti's population depends mostly on farming and fishing, and experts worry it may take more than a decade before the impoverished island fully recovers.

Meanwhile, in North Carolina millions of farm animals have perished, mainly pigs and chickens. It is important to note that the deaths of millions of pigs in floodwaters is cause for concern, since pig defecation contains pathogenic bacteria, including antibiotic-resistant strands, traces of antibiotics, and nitrates. Fecal waste is likely to stream out of farms, polluting drinking water and posing health risks to residents of surrounding counties as well as their own.

The full extent of the damage is not yet known, and probably will not be known until the waters have receded and the area is cleaned up.