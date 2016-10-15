Samsung Galaxy Note 7 no longer allowed on planes

FAA releases statement warning passengers not to stow, charge, or use Galaxy Note 7 smartphones while on planes.

The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has warned passengers not to use, turn on or charge Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones while on planes. In addition, they have asked passengers not to stow the phones in their luggage.

The warning comes after Samsung issued a general recall of their Galaxy Note 7 phones, after both batteries and replacement batteries repeatedly caught fire. Samsung has offered to exchange the phones for safer models, but not all consumers have heeded the call.

“In light of recent incidents and concerns raised by Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices, the Federal Aviation Administration strongly advices passengers not to turn on our charge these devices on board aircraft and not to stow them in any checked baggage,” the FAA said Thursday in a statement.