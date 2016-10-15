Judge's father: My daughter isn't responsible for terror attack

Terrorist who carried out last week's attack in Jerusalem was supposed to be in jail; judge's decision to let him walk free enabled murder.

Terrorist Masabah Abu Sabiah, a resident of the Silwan neighborhood near Jerusalem's Old City, should have been behind bars. He wasn't, though, because a judge allowed him to walk free, enabling him to commit last Sunday's terror attack which wounded 6 people and killed 29-year-old police officer Yosef Kirma and 60-year-old Levana Malihi.

Abu Sabiah was convicted a few months ago of attacking a policeman on the Temple Mount, but Judge Hagit Mack-Kalmanovich accepted his request to push off the beginning of his jail term by a few months.

"The murder could have occurred a few months ago, or in another few months, if they had pushed of his sentence further. There's no connection to this attack. The terrorist decided that he would not go to jail unless he killed more Jews," Professor Hananel Mack, father of Judge Mack-Kalmanovich, told Channel 10.

"The one who brought the issue up was MK Yehuda Glick, who wrote a post blaming the murder on the judge. Glick wrote, 'Because you pushed off the jail sentence of this terrorist for four months, he murdered two innocent Jews and wounded several others. On the eve of the Yom Kippur, can you wash your hands of this?'"

Uzi Kirma, father of murdered Yosef Kirma, also criticized the judge's decision after losing his most precious treasure.

"You don't free terrorists. End of discussion. If you would have caught a drug dealer, would you let him go him?" asked Uzi Kirma. "We don't see the bad in a person, so she let him free, but that decision cost lives. My most precious is gone," he said.