Indictment: Samaria resident threatened to murder Arabs

Resident of hilltop outpost near Kfar Tapuah arrested for allegedly threatening Arabs with cudgel after they approached his community.

A Jewish resident of Samaria has been indicted for threatening olive harvesters who approached his hilltop community near the town of Kfar Tapuah.

According to the indictment filed in a Petah Tikva district court, the suspect allegedly threatened Arabs and Jews – apparently aiding the Arabs – harvesting olives near the community where the man lives. During the incident in question, the suspect is said to have come out from his home brandishing a cudgel and threatening to “murder” the harvesters.

Police later searched his house and found ammunition.

The suspect was released to house arrest, despite an appeal by the police, who claimed that he endangered the public.

A police representative claimed the man had tied himself to a separate incident in which Palestinian Authority Arabs were attacked.