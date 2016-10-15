Turkey helps fight ISIS in Syria

Turkish-backed opposition fighters were advancing Saturday on the northern Syrian town of Dabiq with the aim of taking it from Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists, Turkey's president said.

"We are now advancing. Where? To Dabiq," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in televised comments in the Black Sea province of Rize.

Turkey launched an unprecedented operation inside Syria on August 24, helping Syrian rebels to rid its frontier of ISIS jihadists and Syrian Kurdish militia.

In the operation's early weeks, Jarabulus and Al-Rai became the first two major settlements to be captured from the ISIS.

The Syrian rebels, supported by Turkish planes and tanks, are two and a half kilometres (1.5 miles) from Dabiq, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"Two hours ago, the rebels started their attack to control Dabiq. The rebels came from Al-Rai," it said.

Dabiq holds symbolic importance for ISIS because of a Sunni prophecy that states it will be the site of an end-of-times battle between Christian forces and Muslims.

The town itself has negligible military value compared with the strategic ISIS-controlled cities of Raqa in Syria and Mosul in Iraq.

Earlier this week, ISIS tried to downplay the advancing rebel forces in its Al-Naba online pamphlet, saying the major battle for the town was yet to come.

Anti-ISIS fighters and their Turkish backers "have amassed in Aleppo, announcing Dabiq as their major goal," and thinking they could score "a great moral victory against the Islamic State."

But "the great epic of Dabiq will be preceded by great events and apocalyptic omens," the pamphlet, published Thursday, said.

"These hit-and-run battles in Dabiq and its outskirts - the lesser Dabiq battle - will end in the greater Dabiq epic," the group added.

Dabiq is also the name of ISIS' sleek English-language magazine. Every new edition opens with a quote by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, the late leader of ISIS' precursor, the Islamic State of Iraq.

"The spark has been ignited in Iraq, and its flames will grow until they burn the Crusader armies in Dabiq," he once said.