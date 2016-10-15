Egypt kills 100 ISIS terrorists in Sinai

The Egyptian air force attacked ISIS targets on Saturday in the Sinai Peninsula. According to reports, 100 ISIS terrorists were killed during the attacks.

Egyptian President al-Sisi said the war against ISIS and terror in Sinai will continue for a while, but there has been visible improvement on the ground.

The Egyptian attacks came as a response to the ISIS terror attack on an Egyptian army base in northern Sinai, which killed more than 12 Egyptian soldiers and 15 ISIS terrorists.

Saturday's air attack continued for three hours, and destroyed weapons caches and ISIS bases, in addition to killing 100 terrorists.