UNESCO official urges delay in vote on anti-Israel resolutions

Michael Worbs, who chairs UNESCO's executive board, calls for vote on resolutions denying Jewish connection to Jerusalem to be delayed.

A top official with UNESCO, the UN’s cultural body, called Friday for an upcoming vote on two resolutions on Jerusalem to be delayed after fierce protests from Israel.

Michael Worbs, who chairs UNESCO's executive board, told AFP he hoped a final vote set for Tuesday would be put off so a compromise could be worked out.

UNESCO on Thursday adopted resolutions that disregard the Jewish connection to the Temple Mount and the Western Wall.

They were supported by 24 states, including Russia and China. Six countries opposed and 26 abstained.

The 58 member states of the board normally follow the votes made at committee stage, but in this case Worbs said he hoped the votes would be postponed.

"We need more time and dialogue between the members of the Board to reach a consensus," he told AFP.

"For 40 years, UNESCO has always managed to find consensual decisions on the Middle East," he added. "But since autumn 2010 it has become more and more difficult."

Earlier on Friday, UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova spoke out against the agency's executive board decision to adopt the resolutions, saying, "The heritage of Jerusalem is indivisible, and each of its communities has a right to the explicit recognition of their history and relationship with the city."

Those comments came after Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who is also president of Israel's National Commission for UNESCO, suspended all activities in conjunction with the international organization.

Israel and the United States suspended their funding to UNESCO in 2011 after the Palestinian Authority was admitted as members. Both countries have lost their voting rights as a result.

