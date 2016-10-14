3D art fusion and Levitic singing techniques

Spiritual Creativity: Miriam Jaskierowicz Arman is an artist, an author, a poet and a teacher of a unique singing technique.

Miriam Jaskierowicz Arman was born to Polish Holocaust survivors in Germany. Her childhood home was filled with people talking about death, and the lonely girl escaped through music.

Now living in Tiberius, Miriam teaches Giro-Vocal-Motion Technique, which is a special type of singing that may be similar to that used by the Levites in the Holy Temples. Miriam, who does not sing for halakhic reasons as she teaches rabbis and cantors this special method, shares simple tips on how to direct the focus of your voice.

In addition, Miriam developed a unique artistic medium. Called Three Dimensional Art Fusion, Miriam combines painting, work with cut glass and more.

