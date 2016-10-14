Israel sends condolences to Thailand on loss of king

Condolences to Thailand after passing of their king; Israeli tourists asked to show consideration.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry sent condolences to Thailand Friday following the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej, saying it “share’s in the Thai people’s sorrow.”

The Israeli embassy in Bangkok has stated that the deceased king was "highly respected by the people of Israel throughout the years."

“His Majesty’s passing leaves us with a sad void, but his formidable legacy will be long remembered,” the embassy said, conveying Israel’s “deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Royal Family and the people of the Kingdom of Thailand for their loss,” they said.

Israeli tourists are asked to show "understanding, restraint, and patience during this time of sensitivity to many Thais."

The ministry noted that the situation in the country was currently “entirely calm,” though businesses were likely to close and events could be cancelled in light of the king’s funeral.

Thailand's king ruled for 70 years, so most Thai citizens know no other rule.

The ministry also noted that though the situation is currently "entirely calm," it is not clear who the regent is, or what the constitutional implications of the king's death will be.