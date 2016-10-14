Jewish youths arrested for beating Arab on donkey

Three Jewish youth were arrested for allegedly assaulting an Arab worker riding a donkey to work.

Police have arrested three Jewish youths over the past few weeks on suspicion of attacking an Arab worker near the Jerusalem Even Sapir neighborhood.

A police investigation revealed that the three met the Arab worker as he was riding to work on a donkey about a month ago.

The youths allegedly teased and harassed the Arab before assaulting him. The Arab victim required medical treatment for his injuries.

That same night police opened an investigation into the incident, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The remand of two of the suspects was extended by the court. They are considered the main suspects in the attack. The prosecution is expected to indict one of them today.

The third suspect's remand was also extended, and the matter was passed to the District Attorney's office for review.

The police investigation is continuing.