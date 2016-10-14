Man arrested for threatening Deputy Defense Minister

A Beersheva man was arrested for threatening the Deputy Defense Minister for supporting haredi draft.

A 35 year old resident of Beersheva was arrested Friday for threatening the Deputy Defense Minister, Eli Ben-Dahan, for the latter's support of drafting haredim into the IDF.

Arutz Sheva has learned that in recent days Ben-Dahan's security has been beefed up.

The suspect called the Deputy Defense Minister at night and harassed him over the phone. He was arrested in the Ra'anana area after police traced his phone. The police have asked the courts to release the suspect from their custody under restrictive conditions.

Relations between Ben-Dahan and the haredi community have been strained for months. In August a haredi newspaper ran a cartoon depicting Ben-Dahan as a hangman who targets yeshiva students.