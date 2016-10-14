'Continue to play with God' - Greenfeld children laid to rest

The children who were killed in a car accident in Georgia, were laid to rest this morning. Their grandfather asked that they play with God.

Achinoam and Nevo Greenfeld, ages 10 and 5, respectively, were laid to rest this morning in the Mitzpe Netofa Cemetery.

Their mother is still hospitalized in serious but stable condition. Their father was released from the hospital last night.

The entire Greenfield family was involved in an automobile accident while on vacation in Georgia, in the former USSR, where the two children were killed. The surviving family members were airlifted to Israel for treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

Hundreds of friends and family came to Mitzpe Netofa to pay their respects to the children and to comfort their father, Hanoch, and the rest of the family.

Eli Porat, the children's grandfather, was the first to give a eulogy. "Why won't you answer?" he asked his grandchildren. I want to say something, but I can't express what we are feeling. How many times did I read to you? If you weren't answering, it was because you were immersed in a game or watching an interesting movie."

"I beg you to continue to play and to have fun with the Almighty One. He likes to have fun. Achinoam, make up store names like you loved to do, with pens and paper. Make a great store for the Almighty One."

Turning to 5 year old Nevo, Porat said "Choose the prettiest puzzle. You do the frame, and the Almighty One will help you with the rest. He will choose the pieces, but you will place them as you like."

Shoshie Greenfeld, the children's aunt and a journalist and playwright, said at the funeral, "Nevo, our beloved, we called you 'Poika' affectionately. You were such a comfort to us. Achinoam, our beautiful and beloved girl. How much joy you brought us when you were born just two months after Judah fell (Judah Greenfeld, the children's uncle, was killed during the second Lebanon War). Your mother had so much love for the two of you. She carried you on her shoulders. You were her pride and joy."