Syria: 20 killed in car bomb blast in Aleppo province

At least 20 people were killed in a car bomb blast at an opposition checkpoint in the northern Syrian province of Aleppo on Thursday evening.

The blast hit near the town of Azaz, close to the border with Turkey, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, according to AFP.

The organization added that 14 of the dead were rebel fighters. It was unclear whether the others among the dead were civilians or rebels.

The attack injured dozens and the monitor said the toll could rise further because of the number of people with serious wounds.

The checkpoint was run by the Shamiya Front rebel group, which is active in Aleppo province, and was on the road to the Baby al-Salama crossing.

The Islamic State (ISIS) group has regularly targeted rebel factions with bomb attacks, including an October 6 attack at a border crossing in neighboring Idlib province that killed 29 rebels, noted AFP.

The blast comes amid continuing tensions in and around Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city which has been divided between the army and rebels.

The Syrian army announced an all-out offensive against the rebel-controlled section of Aleppo on September 22, shortly after a ceasefire brokered by the United States and Russia fell apart.

On Tuesday, at least 12 civilians were killed in the heaviest Russian bombardment in days of Aleppo. Russia supports Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad in the war against rebels.

More than 300,000 people have been killed in Syria since the conflict began with anti-government protests in March 2011.