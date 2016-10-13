Two members of Greenfeld family released from hospital.

The father and one ot the brothers of the two children killed in a car accident in Georgia Tuesday were released from hospital today.

Hanoch Greenfeld and his son, Ivry, age 7, were released from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem this evening.

Another child of the Greenfelds, an 11 year old boy, remains in the hospital in moderate condition. The mother remains in serious condition, but doctors said her conditioned improved slightly today.

The Greenfelds were injured in a car crash in the Caucasian Mountains in Georgia while on a family vacation in Georgia. Two of their children, Achinoam and Nevo, ages 10 and 5, respectively, were killed in the accident. Their funeral will be held in Mitzpe Netofa tomorrow.

Bilha Greenfeld-Weiss, Hanoch's mother and grandmother to the deceased children, thanked everyone who helped the family. "I want to say thank you to everyone who helped us. To all the good people, friends, family, people who don't even know us, in Israel and abroad. I don't even have enough time to see how they all helped us."

"I also want to thank the doctors. Thank God there has been an improvement in everyone. We all need to continue to pray."