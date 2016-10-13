Police acted properly-but soldier ran away from terror attack

The police tracked and subdued the terrorist who committed Sunday's murders, but an armed soldier fled the scene without trying to help.

Four days after the terrorist attack in Jerusalem in which two people were killed, a police investigation has uncovered faults in the conduct of certain security force members.

According to a report from journalist Yossi Ali from Channel 10, an IDF soldier carrying a Tabor rifle was seen running away from the scene without responding to the attack. The police referred the matter to the IDF.

When the terrorist initially fled the scene, police searched for his car. They opened fire on a car that looked the same, but it was a case of mistaken identity. The terrorist and his vehicle were located soon afterwards.

The investigation revealed that the police conducted themselves properly during the attack.