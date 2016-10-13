IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

Watch: The Bible - Revised by Unesco

Today UNESCO adopted a resolution denying the Jewish and Christian connection to Jerusalem. Try to imagine which Bible UN was using.

Arutz Sheva staff,

Bible
Bible
istock

Which Bible were UNESCO reading when they passed their infamous resolution that the Jews have no connection to Temple Mount?




Tags:Temple Mount, UNESCO


Related Stories
The Temple Mount