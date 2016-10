Watch: Avraham Fried releases new single 'Atah Bechartanu' Avraham Fried performs "Atah Bechartanu" in a new single arranged by Eli Klein and Itzi Berry. Yoel Domb,

בשבע Avraham Fried Avraham Fried performs "Ata Bechartanu" in a breathtaking new single arranged by Eli Klein and Itzi Berry as part of the 'Song 2' album being released by Rav Shlomo Rechnitz. The Album also includes performances by Mordechai Ben David, Ohad Moskowitz, Benny Friedman, Itzik Dadya, Shlomi Deskal, Boruch Levin, Moshe Mendlowitz and the Shira choir as well as many other artists.