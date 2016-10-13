PM: UNESCO theater of the absurd continues

PM Netanyahu told UNESCO members to visit the Arch of Titus and see which treasures were plundered 2000 years ago from the Temple.

PM Netanyahu responded sharply to the scandalous UNESCO decision denying any Jewish connection to Temple Mount by inviting UNESCO members to visit the Arch of Titus and see for themselves which treasures were plundered 2000 years ago from the Temple.

Netanyahu was speaking at a Bible forum which took place at his house. He said that "The UNESCO theater show goes on. Today it took a ridiculous decision denying the connection between the Jewish people and the Western Wall.

"It's like saying that the Chinese have no connection to the Great Wall of China and the Egyptians have no connection to the pyramids," added Netanyahu.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein also spoke out against the UN after its decision to deny Jewish connection to Temple mount and Western Wall, saying that the UN is "disconnected from reality and history."

The UNESCO resolution was approved by 24 countries, among them Russia and China with whom Israel had recently prided itself on strengthening ties with them. 6 countries opposed the resolution- the US as well as Germany, Holland, Britain, Estonia and Lithuania.

In the conference convened today by the governing body of UNESCO, the Palestinians with the support of many Arab countries promoted a decision claiming that Temple Mount, mentioned only in Arabic as 'Haram a-Sharif" and not by its Jewish name, is a site holy to Moslems alone.

The Western Wall was also referred to by its Arab name with the Hebrew name only appearing in quotes in the decision. This, according to Israeli diplomats, reveals that the international community has no intention even of recognizing the holiness of the Western Wall to the Jewish nation.

In order to present the decision as partially balanced, the Palestinians included a clause saying that they recognize Jerusalem in general as holy to three religions according to the following order:Islam, Christianity and Judaism.