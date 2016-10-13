7 year old hurt falling from Sukkah

A seven year old boy was badly injured this afternoon when he fell off a ladder while helping put up a Sukkah on Harav Yishayahu Dolgin St. in Jerusalem.

Paramedics from Magen David Adom performed first aid at the scene and brought him to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital for treatment for head trauma, as that is the Jerusalem hospital with an advanced neurology department.

First responders Dr. Eyal Yosef and Rafael Harivsa, who treated the child, said "when we got there we saw a seven year old boy in the yard near the ladder. He was conscious but had a head injury. They told us he fell while putting up the s'chach (covering for the Sukkah). We treated him there and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate condition."