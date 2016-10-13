King of Thailand Rama IX dead at 88

Thailand's Royal Palace says King Bhumibol, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at age 88.

Thailand’s revered King Bhumibol Adulyadej, also known as Rama IX, has died at age 88, Reuters reported, citing a palace statement.

King Bhumibol, the ninth king of the 234-year-old Chakri dynasty, died at the Siriraj Hospital in the capital Bangkok.

Prior to his death Bhumibol had held the title of world’s longest reigning living monarch.

The highly revered monarch spent most of the past decade hospitalised for a variety of ailments, including kidney and lung problems.

The Royal Palace recently said the octogenarian had been in a "not stable" condition for several days after receiving dialysis treatment.

Bhumibol had been Thailand's king since 1946 and had earned the deepest respect from the vast majority of Thais.

Since 1932, Thailand has witnessed 19 coups, including 12 successful ones. The latest was in 2014 that installed the current military government led by former army general Prayuth Chan-ocha.