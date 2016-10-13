Suspected terror attack near Maale Adumim

Two Israelis wounded as Arab car crashes through checkpoint, runs into them.

Two Israeli Border Police officers were wounded Thursday afternoon when an Arab driver broke through the A-Zaim checkpoint near Maale Adumim east of Jerusalem and struck them.

According to a report by MDA, the two victims, both men in their 40s, were evacuated to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital. Both are listed as lightly injured.

The incident has yet to be confirmed as a terrorist attack, and authorities are investigating the circumstances behind it.

Police say the suspect was driving from A-Tor neighborhood in Jerusalem towards the A-Zaim checkpoint when he spotted a Border Police jeep. He then sped up and collided with the jeep, injuring the two officers inside.

Security forces are conducting searches in the area for the suspect.