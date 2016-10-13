Victim recounts deadly accident in Georgia

'I thought I had died,' says sister of Hanoch Greenfeld, as she recalls horrible accident that took her brother’s life.

Hanoch Greenfeld’s sister described the horrible accident that took her niece and nephew's life in a Facebook post.

Shosha Greenfeld, the sister of Hanoch Greenfeld, who lost his son and daughter in a car accident in Georgia on Tuesday evening, posted on her Facebook page what her brother said when he returned from that tragic night.

“The things my good brother said and the hero Hanoch is, because without him the family would have been left in crisis without anyone to help them,” She wrote.

She wrote the following on her Facebook page:

"The night was foggy, we were going at ten kilometers per hour. In one moment I don’t know what happened or why but the car lost control and we went over a cliff," the statement read.

"It was a matter of seconds. I don’t remember what happened. When I opened my eyes there was deadening silence. And darkness. In the first moment I thought I had died and then I saw Achinoam and that she wasn’t with us and I didn’t want to be alive. I lifted her up. I thought that only I had survived. I looked over the edge of the cliff and then I heard a tiny voice call “Abba,” Greenfeld wrote.

"That was Ivry who saved my life. I hugged him and at a certain point I asked him to wait but I saw he followed after me everywhere and I was afraid for him.I found Noah underneath. She asked where the children were and said she couldn’t feel her legs. I didn’t tell her about Achinoam. Ivry kept following me everywhere," wrote Greenfeld.

"I found the repelling rope we brought and some other items the jeeps left behind. I climbed on top with Ivry on my back to a point where I couldn’t carry him anymore.I tied him to my back so he wouldn’t fall and I promised I would come get him. There was a giant wall in front of us. Three times I tried to climb the wall and grab anything I could and I kept sliding down when I would stop myself on one of the rocks,” the statement read.

"I saw lights from a jeep coming towards us and I knew it was our last chance. I don’t know how I just climbed up. I stopped the jeep. Three Georgian ladies went down. I tried to explain to them that my son was trapped below and I needed help," Greenfeld described.

"Once they understood that I wanted to go down they were in shock and said to me “no no no” and they held me back so I wouldn’t go down. But I had already promised Ivry I would come back. I pretended I wouldn’t go back down andת when they let me go, I ran and jumped down with the rope. I grabbed Ivry and yelled at them to come after me," Greenfeld wrote.

"They helped me get back up quickly and. Even though it was so cold, one of them took of his jacket and shirt and covered me and Ivry. They called emergency services who worked very quickly and saved the rest of my family,” Shosha wrote.

The funeral for Achinoam and Nevo will take place at 10:00 AM tomorrow in Mitzpeh Netufa.

Hanoch and Noah Greenfeld, and their children Yiftach and Ivry, were taken by emergency ambulance for treatment at Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem after they were moderately injured in a tragic jeep accident on Tuesday on a family trip to Georgia in the former USSR. Two of the Greenfeld children, Achinoam and Nevo Greenfeld from the Binyamin region community of Michmash, were killed during the tragic accident.