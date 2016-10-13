ISIS beheading plot in Australia foiled

Muslim teens in Sydney arrested in possession of bayonets amid plot to decapitate local in the name of ISIS.

Two Muslim teenagers were arrested in Sydney on Wednesday, after the two purchased bayonets and pledged allegiance to the ISIS terror group, the Daily Mail reported.

The two suspects, both 16-years old, were nabbed outside of a Sydney mosque while carrying hand-written letters pledging allegiance to ISIS.

Authorities say the two had acquired bayonets from a weapons shop, and were on their way to commit a terror attack when they were arrested.

Police believe the suspects intended to decapitate someone in Sydney to become martyrs for the ISIS organization. Investigators are attempting to identify which, if any, specific target the would-be killers had in mind for their attack.

One of the two suspects in custody is the son of a convicted terrorist. The father was reportedly arrested last year for refusing to stand for the Australian national anthem at an event at the suspect’s high school.