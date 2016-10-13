Connecticut crash apparently a suicide

Official says the small plane crash in Connecticut that killed one man appears to have been a suicide.

The small plane crash in Connecticut that killed one man appears to have been a suicide, Fox News reported Wednesday, citing a U.S. official familiar with the investigation.

Flight instructor Arian Prevalla survived the East Hartford crash which took place Tuesday. Student pilot Feras Freitekh, a Jordanian citizen, died.

The official quoted by Fox News said the flight instructor described the student pilot as disgruntled about learning to be a pilot.

The official says the instructor told police there was an altercation in the cockpit during their training flight, and the instructor was unable to regain control of the plane from the student pilot.

The plane crashed onto a busy road near jet-engine maker Pratt & Whitney's headquarters.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that an investigation indicated the crash was intentional.

Freitekh was piloting the twin-engine Piper PA-34 Seneca when he told Prevalla he no longer wanted to fly the plane, a law enforcement official told The Hartford Courant. Investigators said there was no indication of terrorism.

The NTSB reported that the FBI would take the lead in the investigation. The aircraft had two sets of controls, police said.

Public records showed Freitekh has lived in the Chicago suburb of Orland Hills since 2013 and received a federal private pilot certificate last year. He entered the U.S. in 2012 on an M1 visa for flight school and at some point he also acquired an F1 visa for language school, CBS News reported.