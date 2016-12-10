Plane crash in Connecticut may have been intentional

A small plane crash in Connecticut is being investigated as a possible terror attack, as a survivor claims it was no accident.

A small plane crash in East Hartford, Connecticut which killed a Jordanian National and injured another passenger was possibly intentional. The National Transportation Safety Board announced in a statement on Wednesday that the FBI is conducting an investigation into the events surrounding the crash.

The pilot, who died in the crash, was a Jordanian national, according to Fox News.

The unnamed man who survived the crash told investigators that the crash was intentional and police are investigating a potential act of terror. The survivor is in critical condition, but was able to speak to the police.

A pilot and his instructor were arguing before the crash, the Hartford Courant reported, and an initial search of the pilot’s apartment revealed no signs of terror activity.