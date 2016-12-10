Trump attacks Republican Party leaders who dropped support

Trump shrugged off Republican leaders who dropped support, and publicized new ad showing Hillary as a proven failure.

Republican nominee for President Donald Trump openly attacked Republican Party Leaders on Tuesday after their harsh criticism of him.

Over 160 Republican Party leaders have dropped their support for the candidate, many of which withdrew support after a recording of Trump making lewd comments about objectifying women was released.

"It is so nice that the shackles have been taken off me and I can now fight for America the way I want to," Trump said.

On Tuesday, Trump attacked via Twitter Republican Party leaders, including Sen John McCain and Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Despite winning the second debate in a landslide (every poll), it is hard to do well when Paul Ryan and others give zero support!” Trump tweeted and then wrote “our very weak and ineffective leader, Paul Ryan, had a bad conference call where his members went wild at his disloyalty”.

“The very foul mouthed Sen John McCain begged for my support during his primary (I gave, he won), then dropped me over locker room remarks!” Trump tweeted.