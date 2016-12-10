Arab riots abound over Yom Kippur

One rioter from Silwan, the home of the terrorist who murdered 2 last week, was killed.

During the eve of Yom Kippur, Arabs threw rocks and Molotov Cocktails at border policemen who were on patrol near Silwan in East Jerusalem.

As the menacing rioters got closer, the policemen started shooting, and a hit was identified. The rioters then started to disperse within the village. Police say the suspects were not located afterward.

Later, a report was received claiming that the rioter who was shot was buried by locals during the night.

In addition, rioters shot firecrackers and Molotov cocktails at forces in the Jabal Mukaber neighborhood during the course of the night. The rioters were dispersed.

In Issawiya near Jerusalem, rioters also threw firebombs, rocks and firecrackers, directly aiming at forces on the scene. They burned trash cans and blocked entrances to the village.

These rioters were dispersed with riot-dispersing techniques.