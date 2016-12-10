Merkel, Hollande urge Putin to push for Syria ceasefire

AFP - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call Wednesday to push for a ceasefire in Syria, sources in the French presidency said.

Hollande took advantage of a three-way conversation on the conflict in Ukraine to "reiterate his position on the urgency of a ceasefire and access to humanitarian aid in Syria," the sources said, adding that he was "clearly supported by the chancellor."

The phone talks came a day after Putin called off a planned visit to Paris in a row over Syria, where Moscow is backing a regime onslaught on the battered city of Aleppo.

Putin had been due to inaugurate a spiritual center next to a new Russian Orthodox church in Paris, but Hollande insisted his Russian counterpart should also take part in talks with him about Syria.