Two Israeli children killed in accident in Georgia

Achinoam and Nevo Greenfeld from Michmash killed in a car accident during a family trip to Georgia. Their parents were injured.

Tragedy on the eve of Yom Kippur: Two children, Achinoam and Nevo Greenfeld from the Binyamin region community of Michmash, were killed on Tuesday in a car accident during a family trip to Georgia.

The accident occurred when the jeep in which the family was travelling overturned. The parents, Noa and Hanoch Greenfeld, were moderately injured.

The Department for Israelis Abroad in the Consular Affairs Division of the Foreign Ministry said it had asked the representatives of the Israeli embassy in Tbilisi to arrive on the scene and help the family members who were injured.

Relatives of the victims were updated on the accident and flew to Georgia in order to be with their loved ones.

Hanoch Greenfeld lost his brother, Yehuda Greenfeld, during the Second Lebanon War in 2006. A Katyusha rocket was fired from Lebanon toward Kibbutz Kfar Giladi, killing him and his comrades. Yehuda Greenfeld was 27 years old at the time of his death.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)