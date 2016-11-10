Israel prepares for Yom Kippur

Public transportation around country to shut down for Day of Atonement, while security forces implement closure of Judea and Samaria.

With the Jewish Day of Atonement just hours away, Israel prepares for the most solemn day of the Jewish year, Yom Kippur, amid an elevated security risk days after a deadly terror attack rocked Jerusalem.

Public transportation will begin to shut down early Tuesday afternoon across the country.

Intercity Egged buses began closing down operation at 1:30 p.m., and are slated to end by 3:00 p.m.

City buses will also begin to shut down from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Egged bus service will start up again at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening after the fast ends.

Israel’s train system will run according to the Friday schedule, closing down by 2:00 p.m. Train service will resume Wednesday afternoon.

Security forces have increased their presence across the capital following Sunday’s deadly shooting attack.

Tens of thousands of worshippers are expected to make their way to the Western Wall during the Yom Kippur fast.

Police and Border Police have established temporary checkpoints, reducing or cutting off traffic from some eastern Jerusalem neighborhoods to the city center and Old City area.

The IDF is set to impose a general closure at midnight on Judea and Samaria. The crossings to the Gaza Strip will also be shut during Yom Kippur. Only emergency crossings from either Gaza or Judea and Samaria will be permitted.

The fast will begin in Jerusalem at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday, and end at 6:47 p.m. on Wednesday. In Haifa, the fast begins at 5:41, and ends at 6:48. In Tel Aviv, the fast begins at 5:51, and ends at 6:49.