Expert: Reagan was also called unstable and uninformed

Professor Gilboa says Trump will be forced to behave differently by the realities of the presidency.

Donald Trump will change his behavior and act differently than he has on the campaign trail once he is in office, according to Professor Eitan Gilboa, the Director of the Center for International Communications at Bar-Ilan University.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva after the second presidential debate, Prof. Gilboa said that Trump could not behave in the same manner he has been doing if he wins the election because "It's one thing to win elections and another thing to manage the number one superpower in the world."

Prof. Gilboa went on to speak about other presidents who were considered unfit for the job by their opponents, including President Barack Obama.

"Obama came to the White House with no experience."

He compared the attacks on Trump to attacks on Ronald Reagan's fitness for the job, saying that in the end Reagan "turns out to be one of the greatest American presidents."

On the topic of the debate, Prof. Gilboa thought that Trump made a mistake in not bringing up the subject of Israel during the debate. "I think it was a missed opportunity for Trump." Prof. Gilboa said, stating that Hillary Clinton's association with the Obama Administration's policy on Israel makes her vulnerable on that front and gave Trump an opportunity to show that he is more pro-Israel than she.

Prof. Gilboa criticized Trump for his past inconsistencies regarding Israel, especially his lack of clarity regarding statements he once made to the effect that he would be neutral in mediating the Arab-Israeli conflict and that he would make Israel pay America back for the military aid it receives.

Trump's Israel advisers have since stated that Trump does not oppose Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria, considering it Israel's affair as a sovereign nation, and that he may abandon America's quest for a two-state solution.