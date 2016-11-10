PA parliament leader praises terrorist as 'martyr of Allah'

Deputy Speaker of the Palestinian Authority Parliament praises terror attack that killed 2 Israelis, calls for Arabs to follow in footsteps.

Ahmad Bahar, Deputy Speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council, called on the Arab inhabitants of East Jerusalem to follow in the footsteps of the terrorist who murdered two people at Ammunition Hill on Sunday, one a newly-married police officer and the other a 60-year-old grandmother.

Bahar, a senior member of the Hamas terrorist organization, called the family of the terrorist and blessed them for their father's "martyrdom in the way of Allah."

He described the terrorist attack as one of the most "significant actions" since the start of the so-called 'al Quds intifada" one year ago.